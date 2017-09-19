New coffee and wine bar open in downtown Windsor

Toast Coffee and Wine opened last week in downtown Windsor, at 205 4th St. The coffee and wine bar, which also serves toast, Paninis and beer, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to http://www.toastcoffeewinebar.com .

Jamie Chavez and James Hayes have been friends for about 15 years, and they always hoped to open a business together.

Last Wednesday morning they cut a ribbon in their new shop, Toast Coffee and Wine, in downtown Windsor, to the cheers of more than 15 onlookers.

When Chavez realized how much she missed regularly attending a coffee and wine bar in Fort Collins, she had the idea to open something similar to her favorite hang-out spot in Windsor.

The Colorado native moved to Wyoming for college, and remained in the state for several years before deciding with her husband to move back to Colorado.

"I knew I needed to get back to Colorado, and Windsor was a great option," Chavez said.

Already residents and downtown businesses have been welcoming, Chavez said, gesturing to the flowers sitting on many of the coffee and wine bar's surfaces.

"It's been great so far," she said.

The interior of the shop, at 205 4th St., is full of hardwood, the narrow building filled with benches and tables for patrons.

As orders at the ribbon cutting kept pouring in, Chavez jumped behind the counter to make a drink for Christa Ramos, a member of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce and Fort Collins resident.

Ramos said she was enjoying her morning at Toast.

"I really like it, the décor is beautiful," she said.

Chavez has hired four staff members so far, all from Windsor, she said. Carrie Ann Seckman is one of the Windsor staff, and Wednesday morning she slowly poured water for Toast's pour-over coffee.

Although it takes about three and a half minutes to make, Seckman said, the smoother flavor is worth the wait.

All the business's coffee is roasted in Denver at Novo Coffee, Chavez said, and is sustainably grown before coming to Colorado from around the world. Toast will also offer, as it's name suggests, toast, as well as Paninis, espresso, wines and three beers on tap.

Michal Connors, executive director for the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, said at the ribbon cutting she is excited to be able to walk to the business from her office on Main Street.

"This is going to be a great thing to have in the downtown," she said.

Stacy Johnson, the director of economic development for the town of Windsor, sat with Connors at a table near the front of Toast. As she looked around at the several chamber and economic development employees chatting, she added Toast could be a place for residents to connect socially in the downtown.

Chavez and Hayes beamed as they stood behind the counter of the new business, and said they are excited to be open.