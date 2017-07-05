New daily airport shuttle service makes debut in northern Colorado | MyWindsorNow.com

Red Lion Coach began running a shuttle between northern Colorado to Denver International Airport on July 1. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.RedLionCoach.com or by phone with an agent at (970) 699-5552.

A new airport shuttle service will provide another option for residents to consider when traveling to and from Denver International Airport.

RedLion Coach Inc. runs its Mercedes Sprinter van six times a day between DIA and two transition points in Loveland and Fort Collins, with home door-to-door pick-up and drop-off service available in Greeley, Johnstown and Windsor, according to spokesman Roland Lockard. Passengers will be provided with soft leather captain chairs with elbow room and Wi-Fi, USB ports, according to a news release.

The service began Saturday.

The pick-up and drop-off locations are near Interstate 25, the release stated, with the first point in north Fort Collins at the Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road, and the second location in Loveland at the Comfort Suites Loveland, 4851 Thompson Parkway.

There are only 11 available seats in the shuttle so advanced purchase is recommended, the release stated. Prices, per person, are $41 one-way with a $4 addition for door-to-door service. Round-trip cost is $65 with a $4 addition for door-to-door service.