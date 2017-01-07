New owner looks to lease old Windsor Beacon building for retail or office space | MyWindsorNow.com

New owner looks to lease old Windsor Beacon building for retail or office space
January 7, 2017
The long time home of The Windsor Beacon newspaper, 425 Main St., sits empty with signs proclaiming its new owner’s search for a tenant.
Northern Colorado investor Garth Rodgers bought the 2,275-square-foot, downtown building in early November for $295,000, according to information from the Weld County assessor’s office.
Although the Beacon’s parent company, Gannett, owned the building until its sale a couple months ago, the newspaper had not operated out of the Windsor location for more than a year.
Now Rodgers is seeking to lease the space out to a retail or office operation, said the property’s listing broker Annah Moore, vice president of CBRE in Fort Collins.
“He’s a local investor, liked the building and thought it was a neat opportunity to own a property on Main Street in Windsor,” she explained Wednesday. “I think it’s a neat opportunity for businesses that maybe couldn’t afford downtown Fort Collins rent, but want the character and the opportunity to be in a small town.”