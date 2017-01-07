New owner looks to lease old Windsor Beacon building for retail or office space | MyWindsorNow.com

The long time home of The Windsor Beacon newspaper, 425 Main St., sits empty with signs proclaiming its new owner’s search for a tenant.

Northern Colorado investor Garth Rodgers bought the 2,275-square-foot, downtown building in early November for $295,000, according to information from the Weld County assessor’s office.

Although the Beacon’s parent company, Gannett, owned the building until its sale a couple months ago, the newspaper had not operated out of the Windsor location for more than a year.

Now Rodgers is seeking to lease the space out to a retail or office operation, said the property’s listing broker Annah Moore, vice president of CBRE in Fort Collins.

“He’s a local investor, liked the building and thought it was a neat opportunity to own a property on Main Street in Windsor,” she explained Wednesday. “I think it’s a neat opportunity for businesses that maybe couldn’t afford downtown Fort Collins rent, but want the character and the opportunity to be in a small town.”