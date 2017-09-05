New pediatric therapy clinic opens in Windsor

Group music therapy will be held from 10:15-11 a.m. and 4:15-5 p.m. Fridays, for $15 per child. If children also attend open gym, the $5 gym fee will be waived. For more information, contact the Windsor clinic at (970) 305-5070.

Every Friday, Front Range Pediatric Therapy Associates opens the sensory gym in its facility to the public for $5 per child. The gym will be open to ages 5 and under from 9-11 a.m., and for elementary school-aged children from 3:30-5:30 p.m., at the Windsor clinic, 4650 Royal Vista Circle, Suite 100. Parental supervision is required for all age levels.

The first time Taneal Behm walked through the building at 4650 Vista Circle in Windsor, she said she could hear children laughing.

Although it was empty, Behm, an occupational therapist, planned to open a clinic for children in Windsor, and she said as soon as she entered the building she knew it was the right fit.

"This building was made for us," she said.

It previously housed a veterinary clinic, she said, but all she and other members of Front Range Pediatric Therapy Associates had to do to get it ready was take out some kennels and put up two walls.

Now it's open as the Front Range Pediatric Therapy Associates Windsor clinic and sensory gym, an extension of the clinic in Greeley.

Sara Williams, who runs the Greeley clinic, said each location has a slightly different focus. Windsor's can be seen in the brightly colored room therapists call the sensory gym. For children, the play space can be life changing.

Behm remembers one patient who had a fear of jumping, but as soon as the child saw the platform that leads to a soft landing on a squishy beanbag in the gym, they decided to jump.

Children can practice skills like jumping, swinging and going up stairs, Behm said.

"But it's in a colorful play environment so it doesn't look so much like work, and it's a lot more engaging for the child," she said.

While the Windsor location focuses on behavioral therapy, the Greeley clinic focuses on speech.

Williams said the combination of talents is something the group thought would be unique to offer. The group is comprised of women business owners, something Williams said is also unique.

"It's empowering," she said.

And, contrary to what some have said to her about a group of women business owners not communicating well, Williams said, they all work well together.

The owners, who include Behm, Williams, Angela Chase and Michelle Congleton, had all formed their own practices, but decided joining forces would make the lives of their patients and providers easier.

The group will soon open another clinic in Loveland as well, so each clinic will be able to refer children to the location that best suits their needs.

Sheryl Daneman, an occupational therapist, worked with Behm to open the Windsor location. She has focused on teaching children to use the bathroom for more than 20 years, and said services like bathroom training and teaching children how to dress themselves also can be offered in the home, which can put children more at ease.

Behm has also begun working with children through horses. A 5-year-old, one of the first to participate in the clinic's new program, had not spoken before, but Behm said she has started to tell the horse she rides "go."

Behm said she felt like she was guided to open the Windsor clinic.

"I really feel like God just said 'You're going to get in this van and I'm going to drive, and we're going,'" she said.