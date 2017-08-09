New president and board members announced by Aims Foundation Board | MyWindsorNow.com

The Aims Foundation Board has a new president and board members.

Ned Chapin will take over for term-limited Vicki Sears.

According to a news release, foundation board members voted in Susan Walker as the new vice president, who has served on the board since 2014. Carol Hoglund, former vice president of administrative services for Aims, was voted in as the foundation's newest member and will serve as the treasurer.

"Ned Chapin has shadowed Vicki during many of the board meetings, and we are looking forward to his leadership," said Kelly Jackson, executive director of Aims Foundation, in the release.

Chapin has served on the board as vice president since 2016. His appointment began July 1 and will continue for a three-year term. Chapin is an attorney at Coan, Payton and Payne, LLC, which is right next door to the Aims Greeley campus, according to the release.

Walker will serve as the new vice president for a three-year term and then will immediately follow as the president. Hoglund will serve a three-year term.

Board members have a fiduciary responsibility to ensure that the foundation follows fundraising Code of Ethics through financial and donor accountability, according to the release.

Residents interested in serving on the Foundation Board should emails Kelly Jackson at kelly.jackson@aims.edu.