New program teaches Windsor children mindfulness

Mindful Mondays will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month through Dec. 18, at the Windsor Art and Heritage Center, 116 5th St. The new after school program focuses on increasing children’s concentration, empathy, and self-awareness. Children 5-10 years old are welcome, at $5 per child, with no registration required. The class will not be held Dec. 25.

Ethan Majchrowski, 10, clenched his fists Monday afternoon while lying on the floor of the Windsor Art and Heritage Center.

"Now relax," said Laura Browarny, the museum program coordinator.

Ethan let his hands go limp, and Browarny asked him if it felt better to be relaxed instead of tense. With a small smile, Ethan said it did.

Browarny offers mindfulness classes every other Monday afternoon at the art center. Mindful Mondays, a new program for the center, are geared toward teaching children mindfulness, which Ethan described as "When your mind is full of ness."

"Ness," in this context, means "nothing," Ethan said.

After working at an art museum filled with mainly Buddhist and Hindu art, Browarny said she learned how useful mindfulness can be in her daily life. When working with preschool children, mindfulness helped her remain calm and centered, Browarny said. Now she wants to pass that practice on to children in Windsor.

Recommended Stories For You

"It helps them focus during class, sleep better and deal with anxiety and things like that," she said.

Mindfulness, she said, is all about existing in the present. Browarny coaches children to push their worries and stress out of their minds.

"The practice can be as simple as sitting quietly and focusing on your own breathing and just kind of relaxing," she said.

It's a bit tricky to translate mindfulness to children, Browarny said, so instead of talking about anxiety she talks with them about thoughts and feelings. "And kind of talk about the physical feeling of an emotion and try to help kids contextualize their feelings that way," she said. "So like 'What do you feel when you're scared, is it in your belly, is it in your chest, is it in your head?'"

Once children can pinpoint a location for a feeling such as fear, they have an easier time pushing that feeling out of their minds, Browarny said. Her favorite part of the afternoon's activities is "breathing buddies," where children place a stuffed animal on their bellies and lay on the floor, focusing on making it rise and fall as they breath.

"Having that stuffed animal gives them something concrete to focus on, which is a big help when you're trying to teach meditation to kids," she said.

Ethan said his favorite part of the class is the art portion, where children focus on their creations. During the previous class, Ethan, who has attended every class so far, chose a photo from the current exhibit on display at the art center — "Community Lens: From the Wild Side" — that made him feel peaceful. He then painted his own representation of the photo.