New teachers get a warm welcome at teachers’ breakfast | MyWindsorNow.com

New teachers get a warm welcome at teachers’ breakfast
August 1, 2017
Safety as school starts
Due to the need for more construction time for the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District next year, this year school will be starting about a week and a half early, on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The Windsor Police Department looks to encourage pedestrian and driver safety with the launch of the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District’s new academic year.
According to a news release from the town of Windsor, the department has released some safety tips for drivers as the school year begins.
“We want to remind the community that school is starting earlier this year,” said Chief of Police Richard Klimek in the release. “With the start of school comes increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic, especially along Main Street. We ask drivers to use caution and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.”
Klimek said the department sees two to three accidents involving pedestrians each year, the majority of which he said result in minor injuries, and he hopes to keep the numbers low.
Six crossing guards will be stationed at five intersections in Windsor to assist in student safety.
The department included tips to increased crossing safety in the release, including the following:
For drivers
» Look out for pedestrians at all times.
» Do not pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk.
» In school zones, drivers are asked to pay attention, put down cell phones and slow down.
» The speed limit in a school zone is 20 MPH when children are present, except for the 30 MPH zone on Main Street.
» Fines are doubled in school zones during school hours.
For pedestrians
» Use dedicated crosswalks when crossing the street.
» Stay on sidewalks whenever possible.
» Allow vehicles adequate time to stop before crossing the street.
For more information about the school district, go to weldre4.org.
School growth
The Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District has seen record-breaking growth in recent years, a trend the district expects will continue. Due to the growth, capacity issues at elementary schools have become a challenge. The Board of Education voted to have students coming to new subdivisions included in different schools based on capacity needs.
According to the district’s website, those living in the new developments Daltons Run, Rain Dance and South Hill
will be bused to Skyview Elementary School. Those in the new developments Buffalo Creek, The Overlook, Hidden Valley Farm Filing 4, Severance Shores and Harmony Ridge will be bused to Grandview Elementary School, according to the district’s website.
To view a revised elementary boundary map, go to http://bit.ly/ElementaryBoundaryMap.
New teachers
This year’s new teachers joining the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District, according to the district’s administration office, are as follows:
» Michelle Bortz, preschool, Range View Elementary
» Jacqueline Brown, counselor, Range View Elementary
» Bronwyn Collin, speech language pathologist, Skyview Elementary
» Lara Lauritz, psychology, Range View Elementary
» Elizabeth Leggiadro, psychology, Windsor High School
» Kathryn Reina, preschool, Tozer Primary
» Dustin Taylor, psychology, Windsor Middle School
» Pam Wagoner, speech language pathologist, Tozer Primary
» Nicole Warnygora, psychology, Mountain View Elementary and Tozer Primary.
» Andrea Adfield, fifth grade, Grandview Elementary
» Brian Ash, science, Windsor High School
» Shannon Baylie, agriculture, Windsor High School
» Katie Brokish, art, Mountain View Elementary
» Natayle Brown, English language arts/social studies, Severance Middle School
» Kymberly Chriswell, English language learner specialist, Severance Middle School
» Alan Clifton, math/science, Severance Middle School
» Torrey Clinkingbeard, kindergarten, Tozer Primary
» Joe Collier, math, Windsor High School
» Robbin Cooper, kindergarten, Range View Elementary
» Celeste Culver, first grade, Tozer Primary
» Lindsey Dahlke, fourth grade, Grandview Elementary
» Stacey Ferrara, physical education, Windsor High School
» Brittany Friedrich, art, Tozer Primary
» Hattie Fritch, teacher on special assignment, Range View Elementary
» Jennifer Grice, band, Windsor High School
» Karley Gupton, kindergarten, Skyview Elementary
» Kimberly Haley, fourth grade, Range View Elementary
» Beth Hay, art, Skyview Elementary
» Elizabeth Hubbell, third grade, Range View Elementary
» Chris Jones, math, Windsor High School
» Kelly Leistikow, music, Tozer Primary
» Kaila Mack, fifth grade, Mountain View Elementary
» Nate Nelson, science, Windsor High School
» Daniel Nies, social studies, Windsor High School
» Deborah Perry, fifth grade, Range View Elementary
» Molly Prach, third grade, Grandview Elementary
» Bob Reynolds, agriculture, Windsor High School
» JayDee Rosenoff, sixth grade English language arts/science, Severance Middle School
» Rachel Saindon, third grade, Range View Elementary
» Joan St. Onge, Spanish, Windsor High School
» Danielle Stinn, second grade, Tozer Primary
» Tasha Tolbert, media, Tozer Primary
» Dillon Turpin, social studies, Windsor Middle School
» Mike Vasa, communications, Windsor High School
» Lauren Schafer, fourth grade, Grandview Elementary
» Nicole VanHouten, fourth grade, Range View Elementary
Windsor Charter Academy Teachers
The following are new teachers at Widsor Charter Academy schools, according to the school administration:
» Elementary: Haley Boyles, Alicia Ocasio, Carly Jurgensmeier, Ashley Cooper, Teal McConnell, Nicole Barnes, Amy Northup, Kirsten Keenan, Olivia Womack, Lindsay Nolting and Kelly Arnold.
» Secondary: Heather Bratton, Valerie Perciante, Jeremy Santy, Gabrielle Sauer, Jeff Lorimer, Erendira Leal, Michael Ellingson, Sarah Maus, Traisha Myers and Jennifer Unruh.
Stacey Ferrara was about to study fashion in New York City when, a few short weeks before she was supposed to start school, she decided she'd rather be a physical education teacher.
"It was the best decision I've ever made," she said.
The New Jersey native never took PE in high school, but now Ferrara will be teaching Windsor High School students for 80 minutes at a time. And as far as she is concerned, she has the best job.
"I get to get kids active. It's awesome," she said. "It's not even work."
Ferrara was one of about 50 teachers who were welcomed into the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District on Thursday morning at the New Teachers' Breakfast.
The Windsor Chamber of Commerce has organized the event each year for more than 15 years, Chamber Director Michal Connors said. Local businesses sponsor teachers for the breakfast, which allows the chamber to put together goodie bags filled with supplies and gift certificates to local businesses.
Recommended Stories For You
With almost 50 new teachers and special service providers in the district — plus more than 20 who will be new to Windsor Charter Academy — Connors said she and four others spent two hours filling the bags before the breakfast.
"This is the most we've had by far," she said.
Connors said she hopes the warm welcome will encourage new teachers to support local businesses, many of which help teachers in return.
"Our goal out of this is not only to make them feel welcome and to show them the great community that we have, but also for them to shop local," she said.
Superintendent Dan Seegmiller congratulated the many new teachers on their positions, and said some were in competition with as many as 250 applicants.
"You are the cream of the cream," he said.
Seegmiller encouraged the new teachers not to simply copy what they see more veteran teachers doing, but to bring their own ideas, as well.
"We want you to have instant ownership in this district, and we hope you feel a sense of family," he said.
The principals of each school introduced their new staff members, many having to check written lists to remember all the names. Windsor High School will have 13 new teachers, while other schools, like Range View Elementary, will have as many as eight.
The new teachers come to the district from different states, schools and colleges.
One new high school teacher, Mike Vasa, is coming to the district from Greeley-Evans School District 6. Vasa said he is looking forward to a much shorter commute, as he lives two blocks from Windsor High School.
"I figured if I was ever going to change jobs this would be the only place I'd want to go," he said.
His son attends Windsor High, and Vasa said they have worked out a plan for him to be a teacher during school and a father at all other times.
Vasa will teach video production, and he hopes to add to the film program at the school.
Some teachers will be embarking on their first teaching jobs this year with the district, like Tozer Primary new hires Torrey Clinkingbeard and Danielle Stinn.
Both said they are excited to meet their students and ready for the school year to start.
Kiddos return to classes Aug. 9.
Safety as school starts
Due to the need for more construction time for the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District next year, this year school will be starting about a week and a half early, on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The Windsor Police Department looks to encourage pedestrian and driver safety with the launch of the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District’s new academic year.
According to a news release from the town of Windsor, the department has released some safety tips for drivers as the school year begins.
“We want to remind the community that school is starting earlier this year,” said Chief of Police Richard Klimek in the release. “With the start of school comes increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic, especially along Main Street. We ask drivers to use caution and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.”
Klimek said the department sees two to three accidents involving pedestrians each year, the majority of which he said result in minor injuries, and he hopes to keep the numbers low.
Six crossing guards will be stationed at five intersections in Windsor to assist in student safety.
The department included tips to increased crossing safety in the release, including the following:
For drivers
» Look out for pedestrians at all times.
» Do not pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk.
» In school zones, drivers are asked to pay attention, put down cell phones and slow down.
» The speed limit in a school zone is 20 MPH when children are present, except for the 30 MPH zone on Main Street.
» Fines are doubled in school zones during school hours.
For pedestrians
» Use dedicated crosswalks when crossing the street.
» Stay on sidewalks whenever possible.
» Allow vehicles adequate time to stop before crossing the street.
For more information about the school district, go to weldre4.org.
School growth
The Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District has seen record-breaking growth in recent years, a trend the district expects will continue. Due to the growth, capacity issues at elementary schools have become a challenge. The Board of Education voted to have students coming to new subdivisions included in different schools based on capacity needs.
According to the district’s website, those living in the new developments Daltons Run, Rain Dance and South Hill
will be bused to Skyview Elementary School. Those in the new developments Buffalo Creek, The Overlook, Hidden Valley Farm Filing 4, Severance Shores and Harmony Ridge will be bused to Grandview Elementary School, according to the district’s website.
To view a revised elementary boundary map, go to http://bit.ly/ElementaryBoundaryMap.
New teachers
This year’s new teachers joining the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District, according to the district’s administration office, are as follows:
» Michelle Bortz, preschool, Range View Elementary
» Jacqueline Brown, counselor, Range View Elementary
» Bronwyn Collin, speech language pathologist, Skyview Elementary
» Lara Lauritz, psychology, Range View Elementary
» Elizabeth Leggiadro, psychology, Windsor High School
» Kathryn Reina, preschool, Tozer Primary
» Dustin Taylor, psychology, Windsor Middle School
» Pam Wagoner, speech language pathologist, Tozer Primary
» Nicole Warnygora, psychology, Mountain View Elementary and Tozer Primary.
» Andrea Adfield, fifth grade, Grandview Elementary
» Brian Ash, science, Windsor High School
» Shannon Baylie, agriculture, Windsor High School
» Katie Brokish, art, Mountain View Elementary
» Natayle Brown, English language arts/social studies, Severance Middle School
» Kymberly Chriswell, English language learner specialist, Severance Middle School
» Alan Clifton, math/science, Severance Middle School
» Torrey Clinkingbeard, kindergarten, Tozer Primary
» Joe Collier, math, Windsor High School
» Robbin Cooper, kindergarten, Range View Elementary
» Celeste Culver, first grade, Tozer Primary
» Lindsey Dahlke, fourth grade, Grandview Elementary
» Stacey Ferrara, physical education, Windsor High School
» Brittany Friedrich, art, Tozer Primary
» Hattie Fritch, teacher on special assignment, Range View Elementary
» Jennifer Grice, band, Windsor High School
» Karley Gupton, kindergarten, Skyview Elementary
» Kimberly Haley, fourth grade, Range View Elementary
» Beth Hay, art, Skyview Elementary
» Elizabeth Hubbell, third grade, Range View Elementary
» Chris Jones, math, Windsor High School
» Kelly Leistikow, music, Tozer Primary
» Kaila Mack, fifth grade, Mountain View Elementary
» Nate Nelson, science, Windsor High School
» Daniel Nies, social studies, Windsor High School
» Deborah Perry, fifth grade, Range View Elementary
» Molly Prach, third grade, Grandview Elementary
» Bob Reynolds, agriculture, Windsor High School
» JayDee Rosenoff, sixth grade English language arts/science, Severance Middle School
» Rachel Saindon, third grade, Range View Elementary
» Joan St. Onge, Spanish, Windsor High School
» Danielle Stinn, second grade, Tozer Primary
» Tasha Tolbert, media, Tozer Primary
» Dillon Turpin, social studies, Windsor Middle School
» Mike Vasa, communications, Windsor High School
» Lauren Schafer, fourth grade, Grandview Elementary
» Nicole VanHouten, fourth grade, Range View Elementary
Windsor Charter Academy Teachers
The following are new teachers at Widsor Charter Academy schools, according to the school administration:
» Elementary: Haley Boyles, Alicia Ocasio, Carly Jurgensmeier, Ashley Cooper, Teal McConnell, Nicole Barnes, Amy Northup, Kirsten Keenan, Olivia Womack, Lindsay Nolting and Kelly Arnold.
» Secondary: Heather Bratton, Valerie Perciante, Jeremy Santy, Gabrielle Sauer, Jeff Lorimer, Erendira Leal, Michael Ellingson, Sarah Maus, Traisha Myers and Jennifer Unruh.