New teachers get a warm welcome at teachers’ breakfast | MyWindsorNow.com

The following are new teachers at Widsor Charter Academy schools, according to the school administration:

This year's new teachers joining the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District, according to the district's administration office, are as follows:

will be bused to Skyview Elementary School. Those in the new developments Buffalo Creek, The Overlook, Hidden Valley Farm Filing 4, Severance Shores and Harmony Ridge will be bused to Grandview Elementary School, according to the district’s website.

According to the district’s website, those living in the new developments Daltons Run, Rain Dance and South Hill

The Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District has seen record-breaking growth in recent years, a trend the district expects will continue. Due to the growth, capacity issues at elementary schools have become a challenge. The Board of Education voted to have students coming to new subdivisions included in different schools based on capacity needs.

For more information about the school district, go to weldre4.org .

» Allow vehicles adequate time to stop before crossing the street.

» The speed limit in a school zone is 20 MPH when children are present, except for the 30 MPH zone on Main Street.

» In school zones, drivers are asked to pay attention, put down cell phones and slow down.

» Look out for pedestrians at all times.

The department included tips to increased crossing safety in the release, including the following:

Six crossing guards will be stationed at five intersections in Windsor to assist in student safety.

Klimek said the department sees two to three accidents involving pedestrians each year, the majority of which he said result in minor injuries, and he hopes to keep the numbers low.

“We want to remind the community that school is starting earlier this year,” said Chief of Police Richard Klimek in the release. “With the start of school comes increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic, especially along Main Street. We ask drivers to use caution and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.”

According to a news release from the town of Windsor, the department has released some safety tips for drivers as the school year begins.

Due to the need for more construction time for the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District next year, this year school will be starting about a week and a half early, on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The Windsor Police Department looks to encourage pedestrian and driver safety with the launch of the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District’s new academic year.

Stacey Ferrara was about to study fashion in New York City when, a few short weeks before she was supposed to start school, she decided she'd rather be a physical education teacher.

"It was the best decision I've ever made," she said.

The New Jersey native never took PE in high school, but now Ferrara will be teaching Windsor High School students for 80 minutes at a time. And as far as she is concerned, she has the best job.

"I get to get kids active. It's awesome," she said. "It's not even work."

Ferrara was one of about 50 teachers who were welcomed into the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District on Thursday morning at the New Teachers' Breakfast.

The Windsor Chamber of Commerce has organized the event each year for more than 15 years, Chamber Director Michal Connors said. Local businesses sponsor teachers for the breakfast, which allows the chamber to put together goodie bags filled with supplies and gift certificates to local businesses.

With almost 50 new teachers and special service providers in the district — plus more than 20 who will be new to Windsor Charter Academy — Connors said she and four others spent two hours filling the bags before the breakfast.

"This is the most we've had by far," she said.

Connors said she hopes the warm welcome will encourage new teachers to support local businesses, many of which help teachers in return.

"Our goal out of this is not only to make them feel welcome and to show them the great community that we have, but also for them to shop local," she said.

Superintendent Dan Seegmiller congratulated the many new teachers on their positions, and said some were in competition with as many as 250 applicants.

"You are the cream of the cream," he said.

Seegmiller encouraged the new teachers not to simply copy what they see more veteran teachers doing, but to bring their own ideas, as well.

"We want you to have instant ownership in this district, and we hope you feel a sense of family," he said.

The principals of each school introduced their new staff members, many having to check written lists to remember all the names. Windsor High School will have 13 new teachers, while other schools, like Range View Elementary, will have as many as eight.

The new teachers come to the district from different states, schools and colleges.

One new high school teacher, Mike Vasa, is coming to the district from Greeley-Evans School District 6. Vasa said he is looking forward to a much shorter commute, as he lives two blocks from Windsor High School.

"I figured if I was ever going to change jobs this would be the only place I'd want to go," he said.

His son attends Windsor High, and Vasa said they have worked out a plan for him to be a teacher during school and a father at all other times.

Vasa will teach video production, and he hopes to add to the film program at the school.

Some teachers will be embarking on their first teaching jobs this year with the district, like Tozer Primary new hires Torrey Clinkingbeard and Danielle Stinn.

Both said they are excited to meet their students and ready for the school year to start.

Kiddos return to classes Aug. 9.