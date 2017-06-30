New VA clinic opening in Loveland in February 2018 | MyWindsorNow.com

Starting in February 2018, veterans of northern Colorado will have more health care options with the opening of the new Loveland Community Outpatient Clinic, according to a Veterans Affairs news release issued Friday.

The Greeley VA clinic, which serves the northern Colorado hub of veteran health services at the Summitview Medical Commons, 2001 70th Ave., will not renew its lease, and will relocate to a Loveland location, which will be 5200 Hahns Peak Drive.

The Loveland clinic will offer roughly 23,500 square feet of clinical space, while the Greeley clinic currently occupies 10,000 square feet of clinical space, according to Paul Roberts, director of the Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Health Care System, who is handling the establishment of the new clinic.

He plans to hold a series of public forums through January for veterans to learn more about the services at the new clinic. The next open house will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on July 8, at the American Legion Post 18, 809 30th Ave., in Greeley.