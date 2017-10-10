New Windsor Public Works Service Facility to host grand opening

The town of Windsor will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate the grand opening of the new Public Works Service Facility from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 23 at 922 N. 15th St. Remarks by local officials will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and an open house with tours and appetizers. For more information, contact Kelly Houghteling, assistant to the town manager, at (970) 674-2400.

The town of Windsor's new Public Works Service Facility will host a grand opening just over a year after ground was broken.

Project manager Will Welch told the town board during Monday night's work session the project has gone well, despite some setbacks that caused the project to go past the initial opening date.

"Everybody has really worked together and pulled together," Welch said.

The water tower serves as an anchor for the campus, Welch said, and he has heard from Windsor and other area residents that they enjoy the tower.

"It really has become a great feature of the project," he said.

The new complex, at 922 N. 15th St., includes six buildings, according to a news release from the town of Windsor. An administrative office building, fleet service building and heated equipment storage building will help alleviate overcrowding at the current location.

"We were trying to design something that would fit in the community," Welch said.

Welch said the project will also be under budget, although likely not by much.

Although the initial opening was set for Oct. 5, Welch said the project encountered some challenges that necessitated pushing back the opening. Utilities had to be placed under the railroad tracks near the site, and workers on the project ended up hand-tunneling under the tracks.

"It was kind of like 'The Great Escape,'" Welch said.

But the contractors worked through the challenges well, Welch said.

The site will be home to the Public Works Division of the town of Windsor, which includes Fleet Management, Stormwater, Streets and Water/Sewer, according to the release.

The new Public Works buildings will also include sustainable features, including solar panels and an electric vehicle charging station.

The facility occupies 10 of the 24 total acres of the site, which according to the release means the division will have the option to expand if needed.

The $13-million facility did not incur any debt for the town, and, according to the release, the town received a $1.5-million Colorado Department of Local Affairs grant, an Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund grant and a Charge Ahead EV Charging Station grant to help support the project.