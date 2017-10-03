New yoga studio opens in Windsor

For more information about Windsor Yoga Family, a new yoga studio in Windsor at 1520 Main St., Suite 230, go to http://www.windsoryogafamily.com , email windsoryogafamily@outlook.com , or call (970) 481-7906. The business also has an app, as well as Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Monday morning, Kati Thompson took four children on a backpacking adventure, complete with the viewing of a turtle and other forest creatures and some time in a tent, all from the comfort of her new yoga studio.

Thompson is the owner of Windsor Yoga Family, a new yoga studio on Windsor's Main Street.

Monday morning, she taught a Mini-Yoga class for children ages 2-5. She took them on a pretend adventure, encouraging them to stretch and take yoga poses like the boat pose as part of their journey.

"Are you ready to pack your backpack?" she asked.

"Yeah!" the four girls replied.

Thompson demonstrated, sitting with her legs straight out and twisting from side to side as she mimed grabbing different items to put in the "backpack," which was near her toes.

The yoga studio offers classes for all ages, Thompson said, which is part of its family focus. From babies to seniors, everyone is welcome at the studio, she said.

"All the people who come in our doors should fee like they're part of our Windsor yoga family," she said.

Two mothers of the girls who participated in the Mini-Yoga class Monday said they were grateful to be able to give their children a chance to practice yoga while they did as well in the next room over.

Yoga can help children be mindful, Thompson said, and become more aware of their balance. By learning about deep breathing, they can also be more calm in stressful situations, Thompson said.

The new business owner discovered a love of yoga when she attended Colorado State University. Thompson said she studied sports medicine, and received a degree in business and accounting while continuously practicing yoga.

She worked in accounting after graduating, but after having her daughter, 3-year-old Annie, Thompson wanted to start a business where she could spend more time with her family.

Annie posed along with her mom and the three other girls in Monday's class, calling "look Mom" whenever she was particularly proud of a pose.

Kati's husband, Isaac Thompson, is also a local business owner, and Kati said he built the studio and installed security.

"In addition to being community and family focused," Kati said, "We are also supportive of other locally owned businesses."

Her family also enjoys outdoor activities, Kati said, like gardening and hiking.

Including Kati, a team of 14 yoga instructors offers more than 80 classes per week at the two-room studio. One room is a normal temperature while one provides heat for hot yoga classes.

"We have an amazing team that feels like family," she said.