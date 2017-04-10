Nightly closures coming to Crossroads Boulevard in Loveland this week | MyWindsorNow.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation will close Crossroads Boulevard at Interstate 25 in Loveland every night this week from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closures will last until 5 a.m. Friday.

According to a news release from Jared Fiel, a spokesman for CDOT, construction crews will use the closure times to construct decks for the area's new northbound bridge. The release stated girders have already been installed. During this time traffic on northbound I-25 will not be affected. The speed limit for the highway's southbound lanes has been reduced.

CDOT also provides the following detours:

» Motorists traveling north attempting to access Crossroad Boulevard from the west will drive north to Colo. 392, then travel south on I-25 to exit onto Crossroads Boulevard. The 5.6 mile detour is expected to add an extra six minutes of travel time.

» Motorists traveling south, attempting to access Crossroads Boulevard from the east will continue traveling south to U.S. 34, then travel north to I-25 to access Crossroads Boulevard. The 3.8 mile detour is expected to add four minutes of travel time.

For more information, call (970) 775-8575, or by email at I25Crossroads@PublicInfoTeam.com.