No one injured when train derails near Lucerne | MyWindsorNow.com

No one was injured when a train derailed about 11 p.m. Wednesday near Lucerne.

About 25 coal cars were derailed near U.S. 85 and Colo. 392, Some of them were overturned, spilling their cargo, according to a news release from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

One structure was damaged because of the derailment, but the extent of the damage was still unknown early Thursday.

The cause of the derailment is unknown; Union Pacific Railroad crews from Denver and Utah are responding and will perform a full investigation of the derailment. Colorado State Patrol troopers as well as the Eaton Police Department police officers were on scene to assist with traffic control.

Union Pacific Railroad informed the Weld County Sheriff’s Office that Colo. 392 will be closed at U.S. 85 for as much as12 hours; cleanup of the area will extend beyond that time period.

The derailment does not represent a threat to public safety, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.