Noland Eastin resigns as Roosevelt football coach after 17 years with program | MyWindsorNow.com

» Eastin is a former high school standout at Caliche, moving on to play defensive back for the University of Northern during the Bears’ Division II National Championship days in the mid-1990s.

» Under Eastin’s guidance, Roosevelt was the state runner-up in 2015, during a 12-2 campaign.

» Eastin had a stellar six years as the Rough Rider’s head coach, going 49-21 overall, including 30-4 in league play, claiming four league titles, making it to the playoffs five times

» Noland Eastin spent 17 years with the Roosevelt football program — the past six years as head coach — before resigning on Monday.

Noland Eastin has spent nearly half his life on the sidelines during Roosevelt football games.

His 10-year-old son Ryder has spent a good chunk of his life on those same sidelines, with Eastin’s wife Yadira and 5-year-old daughter Rayana never far away.

Eastin’s proximity to his family will not fade a bit. In fact, he’ll likely only become closer with his family in years ahead.

However, another part of Eastin’s family life will experience much more drastic changes, as after 17 years, Eastin will step away from a Rough Riders football program that has served as a second family, of sorts.

On Monday, Eastin resigned as Roosevelt’s football coach, after six years as the program’s head coach, preceded by 11 years as an assistant coach under his father, Ed.

“I had been thinking about it for a couple years, pondering the decision,” Eastin said Tuesday, just hours after informing his players of his resignation. “There are a lot of factors to go into that decision, it’s not just one reason. It was just time. I felt like under the circumstances, it was time for me to kind of take a break (from coaching).”

Eastin will continue teaching physical education at Roosevelt.

Though acknowledging he didn’t always see “eye to eye” with Johnstown-Milliken Re-5J School District administration, Eastin said that was merely one of many reasons — and not the primary reason — why he decided it was time to resign his position with the program.

Eastin, 40, said he is looking forward to spending more time with Yadira, Ryder and Rayana.

“I’m married, I’ve got two young children. I sure would like to be more involved in their lives,” he said. “Obviously, that’s a huge factor. The (coaching) job has gotten to be, in my opinion, bigger than when I first started.”

Eastin added, “I really do respect the school and the school district and the school board. I really do, because I know they have a tough job. But, as any coach would tell you, (we coaches) have a vision and a direction that I think we need to go and we haven’t always went that direction and not always been on the same page (with the administration).”

Eastin’s six-year run as the Rough Riders’ head coach was a dominant one.

Roosevelt went 49-21 overall, including 30-4 in league play, claiming four league titles, making it to the playoffs five times and being the Class 3A state runner-up in 2015.

Describing Eastin’s impact with the Rough Riders as immense, Roosevelt Athletic Director Joe Brown said he was surprised to receive Eastin’s letter of resignation, which Eastin hand delivered to Brown on Monday.

The resignation will be submitted to the school board for approval during its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 tonight at the district’s administration center, 110 South Centennial Drive, Suite A in Milliken.

“Selfishly, of course, we want him to be a part of the program, but we also want what’s best for our coaches,” Brown said of Eastin. “But, it’s a situation for him that allows him to spend more time with his family. And, that’s the reason behind it, to give coach a little bit of a break and some time to spend with his family. … We wish him the absolute best in everything he does going forward.”

Brown said the district plans to post the job in the next week and begin the process for finding Eastin’s replacement.

As much as Eastin will embrace having extra time with his family, he said it will be difficult stepping away from a football program that he’s been so heavily involved with for two decades.

“I live in this town, I shop in this town, I know where these kids live, watched them grow up in our programs and come to camps and know their folks,” Eastin said. “It’s definitely one of the tougher decisions I’ve ever had to make, and one, unfortunately, that I felt like was the right time to make.”