Nominations for annual Northern Colorado Women of Distinction event due Friday | MyWindsorNow.com

Nominations for the ninth annual Northern Colorado Women of Distinction, an award ceremony that recognizes community leaders in Larimer and Weld counties, are due by Friday. Those who know a woman in mind can submit their nomination by going to http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/2707792/2017-Women-of-Distinction-Nomination-Form.

Ten women and one mentor, who live and work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored at a breakfast event from 7-9:30 a.m. April 12 at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations.

Early bird tickets to the event are $39 and will be sold until March 31. Online tickets from April 1-10 will be $49, and tickets at-the-door will cost $59. To register for the event, go to https://events.bizwest.com/events/2017-women-of-distinction/.