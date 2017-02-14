Nominations for annual Northern Colorado Women of Distinction event due Friday | MyWindsorNow.com

Nominations for annual Northern Colorado Women of Distinction event due Friday
Nominations for the ninth annual Northern Colorado Women of Distinction, an award ceremony that recognizes community leaders in Larimer and Weld counties, are due by Friday. Those who know a woman in mind can submit their nomination by going to http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/2707792/2017-Women-of-Distinction-Nomination-Form.
Ten women and one mentor, who live and work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored at a breakfast event from 7-9:30 a.m. April 12 at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations.
Early bird tickets to the event are $39 and will be sold until March 31. Online tickets from April 1-10 will be $49, and tickets at-the-door will cost $59. To register for the event, go to https://events.bizwest.com/events/2017-women-of-distinction/.