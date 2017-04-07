NORCO Volleyball organizing middle school league | MyWindsorNow.com

The Northern Colorado Volleyball Club is organizing a middle school league for players who are or will be in sixth through eighth grades.

The league, which lasts for five weeks, will run from April 24 to May 26. Each team will have one practice — 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mondays — and match — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays — per week, all at NORCO Volleyball Facility in Windsor.

The cost is $150 for players who pre-register at http://www.norcovolleyball.com or $160 at the door.

For more information, go to http://www.norcovolleyball.com or call (970) 667-5005.