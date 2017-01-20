North Colorado law enforcement puts an end to two illegal marijuana grows; confiscates 856 plants | MyWindsorNow.com

In the culmination of a four-month investigtion, police shut down two northern Colorado illegal marijuana grows, arrested three people and confiscated over 24 pounds of the drug.

According to a news release issued Friday from Sgt. Joe Tymkowych of the Greeley Police Department, Weld County Drug task Force detectives about 10 a.m. Thursday arrested Douglas Russell Springfield, 43, Kathryn Tremblay, 30, and Larry Tremblay, 63, on suspicion of two drug felonies each, in the 2000 block of 83rd Avenue. It was one of two locations police raided — they also searched a residence in the 3200 block of Bailey Court in Loveland, where all three people lived. Police believe the Greeley location was used purely as a growing center, the release stated.

The two searches produced 856 plants and more than 12 pounds of marijuana at each location, according to the release.

Springfield and Kathryn and Larry Tremblay were booked into the Weld County Jail, each on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and unlawfully cultivating more than 30 marijuana plants, the release stated.

The Weld District Attorney’s office has until 3:30 p.m. Jan 24 to bring charges against all three.