North Range Behavioral Health, Weld County Sheriff’s Office partner to provide behavioral health services to inmates | MyWindsorNow.com

» Inter-agency collaborations to promote a proactive approach in reducing recidivism through direct communication with referral sources and courts.

» Transitional case management services provided by a criminal justice clinical specialist. Areas of intervention include access to physical health care, behavioral health care, employment, education and training as well as housing and benefit acquisition.

» Evidence-based and curriculum-driven treatment groups provided on a weekly basis. Areas of focus will be substance misuse, mental health concerns and offender re-entry.

People 18 years of age and older with substance abuse and mental health issues are eligible for services and assistance with the program. These services may include:

North Range Behavioral Health and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to deliver behavioral health services to inmates of the Weld County Jail. The Jail Based Behavioral Health Services program offers a number of services to help folks work through issues.

Nataeah Barron grew up on a Native American reservation in California. She remembers seeing a lot of hard drinking and drug use growing up. She didn't understand it then, but it stuck with her.

In school, she was fascinated by psychology. She came to understand what she'd seen growing up when she learned substance abuse often is a symptom of a deeper issue. She could look back with less judgment.

"I didn't realize it until I took those classes, that you could get help with those issues," Barron said.

She also could look forward with more compassion. Barron decided she wanted to help those who seemed broken.

Barron, of Greeley, now works for North Range Behavioral Health. She spends half her time in the North Range Island Grove office. She spends the other half in the Weld County Jail working with the Jail Based Behavioral Health Services program.

"Many of my clients are good people inside," Barron said. "It's just that they have trauma and issues that cover it up."

The program, which launched in 2013, is voluntary for inmates who struggle with substance abuse. Many also have mental health disorders, said Ricardo Banuelos, a program coordinator at North Range.

People often drink or use meth or heroin to battle mental health issues like depression, anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia.

Two full-time therapists and one part-time therapist, Barron, staff the program. Each full-time therapist can take on a caseload of 20 clients. In April, about 60 people were on the wait list, Banuelos said.

The goal of the program is to get people into treatment while they are in jail and prevent relapses once they are released. That way, clients can continue therapy with North Range therapists and get connected with other supportive resources once they're out.

The continuation of care should help get people on a better track and keep them from ending up back in jail, Banuelos said.

Matt Elbe, director of inmate services, said he's seen inmates who haven't reached out for help before because of the stigma attached to mental illnesses.

"This is an opportunity to bridge that gap," Elbe said.

Jail is a stable, structured environment where people can come off drugs or alcohol. When people have that kind of structure and get a clear head, they're often more willing to seek treatment and recognize they have a problem to work through, Elbe said.

Jail strips people of jobs, health coverage, friends, clothes and property, Elbe said. People can slip back into old habits to get by if they don't have support systems. With the help of the Jail Based Behavioral Health Services program, folks can come out of jail with clothing vouchers, bus passes and paid prescriptions.

From a case management standpoint, that makes a huge difference, Elbe said.

The program is working with the state to meet various benchmarks. The state, which funds the program, wants to see people engaged with the community once they are released.

According to the most recent Jail Based Behavioral Health Services program annual report, 28 percent of program clients in Colorado participated in treatment services one month after their release.

The report measured benchmarks between June 2014 and July 2015. It's the most up-to-date information available.

After a year, about 27 percent of program clients still were in treatment.

According to the same report, about 4 percent of clients had committed a new crime or regressed after the year benchmark.

A significant number of clients' statuses were unknown, but Elbe expects to see benchmark progress as the program continues.

"Sometimes people have to hit the bottom," Elbe said. "For a lot of folks, jail is their bottom."

Barren gets bummed out about the failures. She can get frustrated when people she's worked with end up back in the system. But it's worth it, she said, for every person who gets their life back on track.

She remembers one client she worked with who got out of jail and continued to see her once released. The client got a job and held it down and even managed to regain visitation rights with their children.

"When you see a success story, it reminds you why you do it," Barron said. "That makes it worth it to help even one person."

— Kelly Ragan writes features and covers health for The Greeley Tribune. Have a tip? Want to share your story? Call (970) 392-4424, email kragan@greeleytribune.com or connect on Twitter @kelly_raygun.