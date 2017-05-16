 Northbound lane closures along I-25 at Crossroads coming Wednesday, Thursday nights | MyWindsorNow.com

Northbound lane closures along I-25 at Crossroads coming Wednesday, Thursday nights

Residents should be prepared for more congestion along Interstate 25, as the Colorado Department of Transportation announced overnight lane closures on northbound I-25 near Crossroads Boulevard.

The overnight closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

CDOT says motorists traveling on northbound I-25 should expect longer travel time, and the work will not affect motorists traveling south.