Northeast Greeley traffic crash Wednesday claims one life

A 26-year-old Fort Collins man died Wednesday night after a traffic crash in northeast Greeley.

According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nate Reid, Trygve Butler about 7:47 p.m. was driving west on AA Street in a 1998 Honda Civic. Troopers believe Butler failed to stop at a stop sign at AA Street's intersection with Weld County Road 37, which is how the Honda Civic collided with a 2003 Honda Pilot driven by a 17-year-old Windsor boy. The Pilot, which was traveling north on Weld 37, struck the driver's side of the Civic, Reid said, and said Butler was declared dead on the scene.

The Windsor boy, who Reid declined to name, received minor injuries, although he was not taken the hospital, Reid said.

He added troopers do not believe alcohol, drugs or speed played a role in the crash, and said both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Butler's death is the 33rd traffic fatality in Weld County so far this year. Through this date last year, 36 people had died on Weld roads and highways in traffic crashes.