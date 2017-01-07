Northern Colorado chambers of commerce host Regional Business After Hours | MyWindsorNow.com

NoCo chambers of commerce host Regional Business After Hours

Four northern Colorado chambers of commerce will collaboratively host Regional Business After Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland.

The event costs $13 and requires attendees to RSVP by calling (970) 686-7189.

Loveland, Greeley, Windsor and Fort Collins Chambers of Commerce and their members will come together for the special business after hours.

According to a news release from the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, the event includes the opportunity to explore the behind the scenes of the facility, see the Eagles Locker Room and win prizes such as glass seats for the Colorado Eagles and tickets to Justin Moore and Lee Brice, Jeff Dunham and more.