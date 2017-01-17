Northern Colorado developer McWhinney announces second industrial building and expansion of industrial park at Loveland’s Centerra | MyWindsorNow.com

Centerra developer McWhinney announced Tuesday an expansion of the industrial park at the master-planned community here.

The 600,000-square-foot business park expansion will use 13 acres of land near the Fort Collins-Loveland Airport, according to a news release from the northern Colorado developer.

Construction will begin in 2017 on a second, 84,000-square-foot building in the development.

Speculatively the site is being developed to accommodate uses including office, light assembly, research and development, light manufacturing, cold storage and warehouse distribution.

Centerra Industrial, the first building in the Centerra Industrial Park, was completed in the spring of 2016, with about 84,000 square feet of industrial space that is a 100 percent leased, the news release stated. Current tenants include Toddy, LLC, makers of the Toddy Cold Brew Coffee System, with 41,945 square feet leased, and Safelite, the automotive glass and claims management company, also leasing 41,945 square feet.

“After the positive response to the first building on the campus, we recognize the need to provide additional industrial space in northern Colorado,” said Ashley Stiles, vice president of development for McWhinney.

The park will continue focusing on additional industrial development. The second building, slated for construction this year, should include 14 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, up to 24 foot clear heights, 52-foot by 50-foot bay spacing, skylights, early suppression fast response sprinklers and a 1.5 to 1,000 parking ratio.

“We are still seeing strong demand for functional warehouse space in northern Colorado,” said Mike Eyer, noting the development is close to Interstate 25. Eyer, along with Kyle Lundy, will market and lease the building for McWhinney. “The quality of the building coupled with proximity to I-25 and other amenities will continue to attract businesses looking for this type of space.”