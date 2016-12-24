Northern Colorado nonprofit Pathways unveils plans for new children’s healing garden | MyWindsorNow.com

Pathways, a northern Colorado nonprofit focused on hospice care and grief and loss support, revealed plans to create a children’s healing garden on the east side of the Pathways Counseling Center, 305 Carpenter Road in Fort Collins.

The $500,000 project will serve as a space for youth counseling clients to experience healing and active learning, according to a news release from the nonprofit earlier this month.

“Many people forget that children, like adults, grieve after experiencing trauma,” said Tammy Brannen-Smith, director of grief and loss at Pathways. “But at Pathways, we know that children need love and attention to heal from tragedy. The garden will engage children in therapeutic activities to help them better understand their feelings and cope with the life-death cycle.”

In 2016, Pathways cared for more than 600 child counseling clients, twice as many children served in 2015. That figure includes one-on-one counseling sessions, group counseling activities and involvement in all schools in the Poudre, Thompson and Weld County school districts, according to the release.

The garden will be used in collaboration with 3Hopeful Hearts and the Alliance for Suicide Prevention to give children a safe area for navigating the grieving process. The design will include an oversized “bird’s nest” with an “eggs” seating area for one-on-one counseling, outdoor seating for group therapy, various paths and crossings of different textures for interaction in narrative play therapy, a memory garden, sand play area, steps for moving between tiers, shade structures and trees, a mandala area for art therapy and more.

The success of the project relied heavily on the generosity of sponsors and donors within the community, according to the release. For more information on this endeavor, contact Brannen-Smith at (970) 292-1072 or tammy.brannen-smith@pathways-care.org.