Northern Colorado receives $2.4 billion local income boost from area public colleges and universities, according to study

Four northern Colorado public colleges and universities added $2.4 billion in income to the Larimer and Weld County economies, according to a study released Tuesday by the Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance.

The study measured the overall economic impact of public northern Colorado universities and colleges, and the return on investment for students and taxpayers in Weld and Larimer counties, according to the release.

Results included information from Aims Community College, Colorado State University, Front Range Community College and the University of Northern Colorado.

"The study validates that an investment in higher education benefits individuals and society alike," UNC President Kay Norton said in the release. "It helps quantify the tremendous cascading effect just in terms of the return on investment alone of an individual pursuing higher education."

The study considered fiscal year 2015-16 academic and financial reports, industry and employment data, outputs of a social model and a variety of studies and surveys relating education to social behavior, according to the release.

That total equates to a $2.4 billion impact or 39,677 jobs for Larimer and Weld counties' economy during fiscal year 2015-16, according to the release.

The study also included an investment analysis that looked at the total $14 billion those institutions received in 2015-16 through tuition and fees, government student aid and all other revenue, as provided by students, taxpayers and society.

"This economic impact study for the northern Colorado public colleges and universities is so important because it helps quantify and explain the return on investment for higher education as it relates to students, taxpayers and society," Aims President Leah Bornstein said in the release.