Northern Colorado school kicks off Western Dairy’s Adopt a Farmer program

Rebecca Hirsch lifted a baggy of something mushy and yellow Oct. 25 and asked a group of third graders what it was.

Their only hint was cows eat it. One student, Conrad, knew the answer.

"Silage," he said proudly.

But he had an advantage. Hirsch is his mom, and she works on a dairy farm in Eaton.

Hirsch was at Range View Elementary in Severance as part of the school's Adopt a Farmer kickoff event.

The Adopt a Farmer program is facilitated through Western Dairy Association, and it pairs a dairy farmer with a group of students, normally all in a certain grade.

Recommended Stories For You

The third graders at Range View adopted Hirsch in her second year in the program. She works with the elementary school and Severance Middle School.

"I just wanted to help the local kids learn about our local farming," Hirsch said.

Oct. 25 was the start of the program for Range View, and the kids got quick lessons about the dairy industry from experts in the field.

The kickoff included different mini lessons including: pasteurization, how to make cream and butter and what the day-to-day looks like for a dairy farmer.

Along with Hirsch, one of the visitors who taught the kids was Gary Schlagel, community service director for Longmont Dairy. He talked about pasteurization and explained what dairy actually is, including a question that tripped up the class: "Is milk a dairy product?"

The class thought yes, but dairy products are made from milk. Milk, he said, is what makes a product a dairy product.

That brought about an "oohhh" after the class seemed to understand the difference.

The program helps the schools integrate lessons about the dairy industry into units throughout the year, and at the end of the school year the students tour the dairy farm the class adopts.

The dairy farmers communicate with the classes throughout the year. That can mean kids writing letters to the farmers or farmers making videos of different things they do on the farm for the kids to watch in class, said Kristin Tucker, program manager of curriculum development and consumer events for Western Dairy, who oversees the program.

"The goal is to educate from the farm to the table and from the farm to the fridge," Tucker said.

— Samantha Fox is a reporter for The Fence Post. You can reach her with questions, comments and ideas at sfox@thefencepost.com or (970) 392-4410. Connect with her on Twitter: @FoxonaFarm.