Northern Colorado spice shops offer tasty alternatives to salt

Heat oil in dutch oven over medium heat, fry chicken pieces until brown, set chicken aside. Place onions, garlic, ginger in chicken drippings and fry over medium heat. Stir frequently until lightly browned, for a bout 10 minutes. Pour in tomatoes, coriander, cayenne, turmeric, cardamom, cloves and salt. Add 1 Tbsp. water and cook for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Pour in milk and combine, return chicken and simmer for 20 minutes. Place spinach on steaming rack in large pot with water, bring to a boil, cover the pan and remove from heat. Allow the spinach to steam for about 10 minutes, then place in blender and blend until finally chopped. Stir the spinach and garam masala in the chicken and cook for 15 minutes (until spinach sticks to the pan). Stir in sour cream and bring to simmer. Remove from heat and stir in butter and serve.

Delicious as a spread for burgers, bagels, sandwiches, crackers or veggies. Use as the filling for Bacon-Wrapped Bajan Jalapeño Poppers . For a spicier version, add 1 to 2 tsp. of Bajan Hot Pepper Sauce or your favorite hot sauce. Use any Caribbean-inspired spice blends in place of Bajan.

Mix all ingredients together until well combined. Chill for at least 30 min. before serving.

Preheat grill or oven to 400 degrees. Slice jalapeño peppers in half lengthwise and remove seeds. Fill each jalapeño half with about 2 tsp. Creamy Bajan Spread. You want spread to fill pepper but it shouldn’t be spilling out. Wrap 1 slice of bacon around each jalapeño half, starting at top of pepper and ending at bottom, so bacon holds filling in place. For grill: Place peppers filled-side down on a sheet of foil and place on grill. Cook until bacon is crisp and peppers are tender, about 15 min., turning over several times to ensure even cooking. For oven: Place peppers face down on a large foil-lined baking sheet. Cook 5 min., then turn over and cook 10 to 15 more min., until bacon is crisp and peppers are tender.

Susan Kirkpatrick often holds classes on using spices. Check online or call to learn more about classes.

Susan Kirkpatrick was a customer at a Savory Spice Shop in Denver for years. She loved to cook and wondered what she could do to bring the flavors she loved to northern Colorado. She decided to open up a shop in Fort Collins.

Kirkpatrick, a former University of Northern Colorado professor, hopes to use flavor to help people eat better. There can be a link between what tastes good and what's healthy, she said, and food can taste good with less salt.

"We have developed a series of spice blends and combinations of flavor that are salt free," Kirkpatrick said. "People can use these spices in a barbecue or on the table to make their food taste lively and delicious without depending on salt."

Jenifer Bowman, a registered dietitian with the UCHealth Heart Center, often recommends patients check out Savory Spice Shop, 123 N. College Ave in Fort Collins.

Consuming too much salt can raise blood pressure. High blood pressure can lead to heart attacks, strokes and more.

That's why Bowman encourages cardiac patients to cut back on salt to flavor food, she said, though most people can also benefit from consuming less salt.

"They have a whole collection of salt free seasonings and spices," Bowman said. "It would be like Mrs. Dash but their own custom version."

Nearby, Old Town Spice Shop, 130A S. College Ave, also offers a variety of spices to liven up recipes. The shop also houses coffee, jellies and flavored insects.

Sean Godbey, one of the owners, said when people come into the shop who haven't cooked with many spices, he tries to ease them into it. He asks what they normally cook and what flavors they already enjoy. He then suggests some seasonings to add to those dishes.

"People get into ruts cooking the same meal over and over again," Godbey said. "Some of the easiest changes to make is just changing the seasonings."

He hopes as people start incorporating different spices they'll become more confident in trying new ones.

Kirkpatrick recommends seeking spices at specialty shops rather than grocery stores to get the freshest ingredients.

"Grocery stores have old, tired spices," Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick said she sees many customers from Greeley and other Weld County towns. She recommends people come to the shop in person so they can make sure they're finding spices they like.

If folks already know what they want or don't want to make the drive, they can order spices online from both Savory Spice Shop and Old Town Spice Shop.

