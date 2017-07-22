Northern Colorado, Weld County firefighters battle blaze northwest of Loveland | MyWindsorNow.com

Fire crews from across northern Colorado — including from Weld County — were battling a large brush fire burning northwest of Loveland.

About 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Loveland Fire Rescue officials tweeted a message that fire crews were battling the blaze. Crews from Windsor, Front Range Fire Rescue in Johnstown, Berthoud, Loveland, Longmont and Wellington all were helping to fight the fire.

Few details about the fire were immediately available. However, according to the Loveland Fire tweets, a large plume of smoke was visible from the blaze. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reported the size of the fire was estimated at about 25 acres.

Additionally, Fort Collins police tweeted about 12:25 p.m., urging motorists to avoid Taft Hill Road south of Harmony because of the ongoing firefighting operations. Fort Collins police also tweeted that the Coyote Ridge Natural area was closed because of the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.