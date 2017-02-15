Northern Colorado women can now use laughing gas for pain management during childbirth | MyWindsorNow.com

Women in northern Colorado can now use laughing gas for pain management during childbirth.

On Feb. 1, UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins became the first hospitals in the area to offer nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, by inhalation as an alternative method for pain relief for women in labor. It can also be used for pain relief immediately after birth.

The laughing gas is a blend of nitrous and oxygen, and unlike the continuous stream at a dental office, women hold the masks themselves and breathe the gas for a short time to help them through a contraction. Breathing the gas gives patients additional oxygen and releases endorphins, which helps to reduce the sensation of pain.

For more information about laughing gas at Medical Center of the Rockies, call (970) 624-5100. For information about the option at Poudre Valley Hospital, call (970) 495-8300.