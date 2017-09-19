November school board elections canceled due to no contested board of education seats

For more information about the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District Board of Education, go to weldre4.org .

The Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District Board of Education has canceled its November election after only one candidate came forward for each seat open.

According to the district's website, Christopher Perkins was the only resident to file to run for the District A seat he currently holds, and Bradley Irion is the only candidate for the District C seat currently held by his wife, Carlene Irion.

At Monday night's board meeting, the board voted to cancel the election, and both Perkins and Bradley Irion will be sworn in at the board's November meeting, according to the school district.

Christopher Perkins, District A

Education: Bachelor's in mechanical engineering (1998) from the University of Illinois, in addition to several Masters and MBA courses, for continued education.

Work: Engineering manager at Woodward Inc.

In Windsor: Since 2008

School district experience: Parent volunteer, Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District Board of Education appointed board member District A, appointed in February 2017.

Family: Wife Carrie, daughters Amelia, eighth grade, Katie, sixth grade, both students at Windsor Middle School.

After Christopher Perkins was appointed to the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District Board of Education in February, he began the process of learning how the school board functions.

"It's a huge undertaking and a huge learning experience," he said.

Although the work required learning how a school board functions was more than Perkins expected, he said he enjoys helping the district so he decided to run in the November election.

"It's my way to contribute to helping the school district and helping the kids," he said. "It's a way where I can use my skills and my background, be analytical and analyze data, so I feel like I'm a good fit."

During the past several months, Perkins said he has spent much of his time learning, but he has enjoyed being part of what he calls the team environment of the board as it works to manage growth in the district.

"I think that's what we can be most proud of as a board," he said.

Perkins said his experience as an engineering manager is helpful when he makes decisions on the board. Not only did his background help when the board continued plans to improve Windsor High School and construct a new high school, but Perkins has seen the job market change and hopes to work to ensure students are prepared for those changes.

"It's not only about construction, but also about how the world changes," he said. "We look at how we learned 20 years ago versus how we learn now, 20 years ago everybody sat in a cube and worked on their work, now it's a more collaborative environment."

Although Perkins was prepared to campaign, he said he is glad to be unopposed and to continue serving on the school board.

"It's a very exciting time for our district, so it's great to be a part of it," he said.

Bradley Irion, District C

Education: Associates in electronics technology, with six years in the U.S. Navy on a submarine.

Work: Hardware engineer at Woodward Inc.

In Windsor: Since the early 1990s

School district experience: Parent volunteer when his children were in school, observations as wife Carlene has served on the school board for eight years.

Family: Wife Carlene, current District C representative on the school board, and daughters Beth Rippy and Christina Millemon, both Windsor High School graduates.

When Bradley Irion was talking to some residents about the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District and recent bond issues, an older man said something that Irion said sticks with him.

"He said, 'At some point somebody stepped up and paved the way with my education when I was younger,' and he felt it was his duty to do that now," Irion said.

So when his wife's time on the board was up, Irion said he decided to do what he feels is his duty to the school district's students.

"Giving the time for the board will be a commitment, but one that I'm ready for after watching my wife for eight years," he said.

When he and Carlene, who currently sits in the District C seat, moved to Windsor in the late 1980s, Irion said Windsor held about 5,000 people. Now, he said, he has seen it grow to more than 20,000.

Managing that growth will be a challenge for the district, Irion said, but he is excited to help the board face that challenge.

"The growth is going to be a tough one to stay on top of to ensure that we use taxpayer money properly," he said.

Schools only have one chance with each child that passes through the district to give them the best education possible, Irion said, and he hopes to help make that time count.

"I'm really excited to keep the momentum of the kids first," he said.

Irion's military background — he served in the U.S. Navy for six years — will help as he works together with other board members on projects.

"In the military, especially the submarine service, you are a very tight-knit crew," he said. "And I feel that it's important to keep the crew (the board) together and moving in the same direction."

When Irion learned he was the only candidate for the seat, he said his first thought was he is glad the district will no longer have to pay for the election.