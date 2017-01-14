Oh, brother: Four sets of siblings add to competitiveness, camaraderie on Windsor Wizards wrestling team | MyWindsorNow.com

Record: 13-3 (ranked fifth in 4A by On the Mat)

Windsor has four set of brothers on its wrestling roster:

As naturally nervous as Jacob Parker gets every time he steps on the mat, there is at least one moment during a Windsor wrestling dual when he’s an even bigger wreck: any match he watches involving his slightly younger identical twin brother, Brady.

Three of his Wizards teammates — Gage Trusty, Josh Grasmick and Caleb Willis — know exactly how Jacob feels when he glances toward the mat and sees his younger brother pacing back and forth, headgear tightly strapped on.

Having a brother duo on the same team is somewhat of an anomaly on most teams. It’s the norm on Windsor’s squad.

Count ’em. There are four — yes, four — sets of brothers on the Wizards’ vast roster.

Monte Trusty has never seen anything like this during his extensive coaching career.

He’s coached just a couple brother duos in his nine years at Windsor.

But, four sets of brothers on one team, at one time? Nah. Impossible.

“I hadn’t really been paying attention to it, and one day (in practice), I realized, ‘Shoot, there are four sets of brothers here right now,’ ” said Monte, who has two sons on the team, Gage and Jake Trusty. “Just the timing worked out that way. … It gets me screwed up: Willises, Parkers, Grasmicks.”

And, of course, Trustys.

Gage (13-3, as of Friday) is a senior standout at 160 pounds and his freshman brother, Jake (10-2) wrestles at 106 pounds.

Junior 182-pounder Josh Grasmick (18-6) is joined on the team by his freshman younger brother, 152-pounder Tyler Grasmick (12-5).

And, rounding out the jaw-dropping collection of brother duos: Senior 170-pounder Caleb Willis (18-8) has proudly looked on as his younger brother, freshman 145-pounder Josh Willis (10-5), has made an immediate impact for the Wizards at the high school level.

“He’s really been the deciding vote on me wrestling, especially freshman year,” Josh said of Caleb. “I was stepping up from eighth grade, and I was hesitant on whether to wrestle or not. But (Caleb) wrestled all the way through (high school), and I just thought it would be a really cool opportunity to wrestle as the Willises on the same team.”

And, no doubt the Willis’ parents are grateful for the added tranquility around their household now that both their sons can exhaust any pent-up energy they have in the wrestling room.

“This gives us more time to mess around on the mat instead of on the living room floor,” Josh said.

“We just wrestle and wrestle”

While each of the other sets of Windsor brothers have had to wait a bit longer to experience what it is like to stare across the practice room and see their brother wearing the same singlet they don, the Parkers have been right alongside each other for every moment of their respective wrestling careers.

They have had a lifelong friendly sibling rivalry that has carried itself into the Windsor practice room as freshman members of the Wizards’ wrestling roster.

Brady (3-1) and Jacob Parker (8-2) both wrestle at 106 pounds.

Though Brady gives up a few inches and a handful of pounds to his twin brother, he insists he’s talented and tough enough to get the one up on his brother in the practice room — whether it be on the wrestling mat or on the stationary bike.

Jacob doesn’t relent. And he also doesn’t take it easy one bit on his brother when the two match up in practice.

That is the well-embraced nature of Windsor’s renown wrestling program this winter.

Among the Parkers, the Willises, the Trustys and the Grasmicks, the older, bigger and more experienced of each of those duos may have a clear edge. Just don’t expect little brother to admit as much.

“We always get into it, even in our basement,” Tyler Grasmick said of the battles he’s had over the years with his older brother, Josh. “We just wrestle and wrestle. And, it’s just like, ‘No, I won. No, I won.’ It just goes back and forth like that.”

“We want to be known as the brothers that just dominate”

Wrestling tends to be fraternity-like in nature.

Even more so than other athletes, wrestlers bond together and stick together. Brothers do the same.

Few, if any, sports are passed down from generation to generation, from parent to child, from brother to brother as frequently as wrestling.

Famous Colorado siblings aren’t entirely uncommon in other sports — the McCaffreys of football, the Billupses of basketball, just to name a couple. One gander at the state’s prep wrestling record book yields a nearly countless number of renown Colorado wrestling siblings — just scratching the surface, the Linsacums of Moffat County, the Polkowskes of Centauri, the Finesilvers of Cherry Creek, Yohns of Alamosa, the Martinezes and Alirezes of Greeley.

While an older brother with a cannon for an arm might never be able to teach his scrawny, diminutive brother how to throw a 90 mile-per-hour fastball, wrestling is the type of sport in which technique tends to transcend between athletes of all different sizes, ages and levels of natural ability.

Anyone can pass onto a younger brother the nuances of escaping a cradle or applying a tilt.

So, for a younger sibling just coming into high school — like the five freshman siblings on Windsor’s team — there is an all-too-attainable opportunity to couple with their brothers to bring pride to their families in such a prominent way at such a high level.

“Having him on the team just helps us make a name for ourselves. We want to be known as the brothers that just dominate everything,” said Josh Grasmick, speaking on behalf of himself and his brother, Tyler. “Seeing the kids (Tyler) beats — he beats seniors who are monsters. To think he’s my little brother, we’re only two years apart, and he just takes down these big guys — it’s kind of crazy.”

“in the same boat”

Monte said he would never pressure his sons to wrestle.

He’s never had to.

For Gage and Jake, wrestling has always been in their blood. They’ve followed in the footsteps of their father and their grandfather, Milo, who made the Trustys a legendary name in the wrestling circles of North Dakota before making their way to Colorado.

Gage has enjoyed the past few years with his younger brother rooting him on from the stands. However, having his little brother on the mat alongside him has made competing this winter that much sweeter.

“I used to get jealous of him when he would be able to sleep in every morning and (the team) would have morning runs,” Gage said. “And, now we’re in the same boat.”

“It’s the whole team”

The vast collection of brothers has no reservations scraping during practice. But when it comes time to compete, each of their individual allegiances are unquestioned. They are sitting mat-side, a ball of nerves, feverishly rooting on their sibling.

They have each other’s back, as brothers normally do.

Brady was right there to support Jacob when he injured his shoulder a few weeks ago. He has since stepped into Jacob’s spot in the lineup as Jacob’s injury is expected to be season-ending.

The close, supportive bond that each of the four sets of brothers has isn’t just limited to those who share the same last name.

“It’s not just four sets of brothers, it’s the whole team,” Caleb Willis said. “The four sets of brothers are related by blood. But, even everybody else, we’ve always been brothers growing up. It’s a family kind of atmosphere.”

“Just kind of one of those sports”

Though Gage Trusty and Caleb Willis will graduate after this wrestling season, there will still be at least three sets of brothers on the Windsor roster next season.

The Parkers will still be around, as will the Grasmicks.

Also, Windsor sophomore Will Vombaur will be joined by one of his two younger brothers: Vance Vombaur.

It suffices to say the Wizards will continue to feed their ever-growing wrestling dynasty, through sweat and blood.

“Tradition,” Monte said. “Wrestling is just kind of one of those sports.”