On the ballot: Mill levy increase for Clearview Library District

According to the library, the mill levy increase voters will see on their November ballots would mean a person with a $300,000 home would have an increase of $5 per month, or $60 per year.

The Clearview Library District will ask voters for a property tax increase this November to allow the district to build a new library.

If approved, a $25 million library building will be built at Greenspire Drive and East Main Street in Windsor. Construction would start next year and should be completed by 2019.

The mill levy, if approved, would be imposed at a rate of 3.1 mills for 25 years. Officials say that would raise $2.175 million annually, although that number could change based on property tax appraisals.

Because the library cannot levy a sales tax, the mill levy is its only option for increasing its income, Kling said.

Voters have expressed concern about the price tag, and Kling said she is often asked why the library cannot build a new library out of its reserves. Here's the answer: The reserve account does not contain nearly enough for the building, and the district is required by the state to keep a certain percentage in the account in case of emergencies.

The increased mill levy will not go toward the land. The 5.76-acre property on Main Street was purchased by the district for $925,000 last year.

JoAnn Perko, the Clearview Library District Board president, said the district considers the land to be a good investment, even if voters do not approve the mill levy increase for a new library.

The location of the new building is also a concern for some voters, as some residents would have to cross Main Street if approaching the building on foot.

The new location would be at the geographic center of the library district, which includes Windsor, west Greeley and Severance, according to district officials.

Access would also be provided from Boardwalk Park, so families could walk from the library to the park and back. But Kling said she understands Main Street is one of Windsor's busiest roads, and she expects the town will have increased pedestrian safety by the time the library is built.