One-day advanced business training for residential general contractors planned Oct. 24 in Fort Collins

The Home Builders Association of Northern Colorado has teamed with The Aspire Institute, a building-industry business coach and educator, to present a one-day, advanced business practices workshop for residential general contractors, according to a news release sent Wednesday from The Aspire Institute.

The workshop, "Where Does Profit Really Come From?", will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Fort Collins Marriott, 350 E. Horsetooth Road, in Fort Collins.

According to the release, the workshop will address key areas in the professional builders business, including how different business models affect profitability, how to differentiate from the competition, and how to attract the right customers in the digital age, as well as finding, hiring and keeping top employees in a challenging hiring market.

"I designed this class to explore how simple, small changes in a contractor's business model can make a substantial difference in how easily profits flow," Aspire Institute founder Ken Brookings said in the news release.

The cost is $295 per company, covering all owners, spouses and senior managers. On behalf of the Home Builders Association of Northern Colorado, a limited number of scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For NOCO-HBA/NAHB members, cost is $145 per company.

For more information or to reserve seats, go to http://www.AspireWorkshop.com or call The Aspire Institute at (888) 252-8998.