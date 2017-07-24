One dead in two-vehicle crash on Colo. 14 | MyWindsorNow.com

A man is dead after a two-car collision on Colo. 14 west of Ault, Colorado State Patrol confirmed Monday afternoon.

The man, who has not been identified, was driving westbound in a Honda Civic near Colo. 14 and Weld County Road 27 when he crossed into the eastbound lane, hit a guardrail and was struck by an eastbound vehicle, State Trooper Nate Reid said.

That vehicle, a Dodge Caravan, narrowly missed a head-on collision, but struck the right rear of the Civic.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan, who has not been identified, was not injured in the crash.

The call came into Colorado State Patrol at 11:16 a.m.

Colo. 14 remained closed between Weld 23 and Weld 27 into the early afternoon Monday as law enforcement investigated the crash.

The site of the crash is near the north Weld landfill.

This is the 25th death on Weld County roads this year. Last year at this time, 28 people had died in car crashes.