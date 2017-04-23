One man dead after early Sunday morning fire breaks out near Briggsdale | MyWindsorNow.com

For more information or to help out, go to https://www.gofundme.com/help-lisa-and-kris .

Michael Cisneros, a family member of VandeBerg’s, started a Go Fund Me campaign to help pay for all that was lost in the fire at the Lakota Creek Ranch Miniature Horses property in Briggsdale.

Only a few pieces of the home that sits on the Lakota Creek Ranch Miniature Horses property remain after the house accidentally caught on fire early Sunday morning in Briggsdale, leaving one man dead.

At 3:50 a.m. Sunday, the Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire on the 39000 block of Weld County Road 68 near Briggsdale, according to a news release sent from the Weld County Sheriff's Office. The home is in a quiet, rural neighborhood about 11 miles south of Briggsdale and 20 miles east of Lucerne.

An elderly man and woman were inside of the house when it caught on fire. A member of the family identified the woman as Kris VandeBerg and the deceased man as Art Henderlong.

VandeBerg escaped the house and called 911, but Henderlong, who was 68 years old, stayed inside to try to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher. The fire was contained to the living room at that time.

At about 4:10 a.m., the release said law enforcement officials were not yet on scene, but they were informed the fire spread to the rest of the house with Henderlong still inside. He died attempting to put the fire out.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the fire, but a member of the family said the fire broke out when Henderlong accidentally lit his oxygen tank with a cigarette. Five cats, two cages full of finches and countless home items were also lost in the fire.

Michael Cisneros, a family member of VandeBerg's, released a statement from the family:

"We are going through a tough time with this tragedy, and while we appreciate the outpouring of support, we respectfully request our privacy while we grieve with our loved ones. Any donations can be made via the gofundme that has been set up. All donations will be used to buy children's clothes and other necessities."

The day was also a day of confusion for the few nearby neighbors of the ranch, who said the two were best known on the quiet block for their love of horses.

The name of the deceased will officially come from the Weld County Coroner's Office at the conclusion of their investigative and administration process, the Weld County Sheriff's Office release said.

No further information will be released at this time.

"This is a very unfortunate event, and I can only imagine what that community is going through this morning," Weld County Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Turner said in an email.