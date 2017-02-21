One man dies Tuesday in Windsor traffic crash | MyWindsorNow.com

One man died Tuesday in a Windsor traffic crash.

The crash happened about 10:04 a.m. at the intersection of Weld County Road 23 and Eastman Park Drive when a motorcycle traveling east on Eastman Park Drive struck a semitrailer truck traveling north on Weld 23, according to a town of Windsor news release.

The motorcyclist was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies where he later died. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Windsor Police Department, and the case will be reviewed by the Weld County District Attorney's Office in the coming weeks to determine what, if any, charges will be filed.

The Windsor police department declined to release the names of either of the people involved in the crash. However, authorities are asking that anyone with information about this collision contact Officer Gavin Rawlings at (970) 674-6400.

The man is the ninth person to die so far this year on Weld County roads. Through this date last year, five people had died.