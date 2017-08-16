One person dies in early morning central Greeley fire

Greeley police and fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an early morning fire Wednesday that killed one.

About 4:40 a.m. Greeley police and firefighters responded to a report of smoke and a possible structure fire at 1804 11th St. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found one deceased victim inside the home.

No details about the fire were immediately available. However, crews turned the scene over to fire and police investigators.

At the scene Wednesday morning, authorities were working to determine the cause of the blaze and investigate the death. The home, which did not show many external signs of fire damage, remained cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape, and a Greeley Police Department cruiser sat parked in front.

Neighbor Tony Archer, who lives nearby, said he woke up about 4:45 a.m. He said his wife was preparing to go for a run, and he could smell the smoke.

He said he looked out his window and saw several firetrucks.

He said he didn't know much about his neighbors. He said the home seemed to have a bit of a revolving door. He knew about 10 people who had lived in the home in recent years.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.