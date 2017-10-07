One person injured in crash on U.S. 34 near Johnstown

One person was injured Saturday afternoon in a four-car crash on U.S. 34 near Weld County Road 13, which is on the boundary between Weld and Larimer counties.

Colorado State Patrol Gabe Easton said the crash happened about 1:20 p.m. on U.S. 34, just east of Johnstown. He said it involved a Toyota sedan, Chevy sedan, a Dodge sport utility vehicle and a Toyota SUV.

He said the crash did slowdown traffic in the area, but U.S. 34 was never closed, and traffic was moving through, even as authorities worked at the scene of the crash.

He said the one person who was injured was taken to a nearby hospital, though largely as a precaution because the injuries were minor.

No other information about the crash was immediately released.