One person injured in crash with semitrailer truck in Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

One person was hospitalized Friday morning following a traffic crash in Windsor.

The crash happened about 7:10 a.m. on Colo. 392, less than a mile east of Weld County Road 13. Colorado State Patrol spokesman Trooper Josh Lewis said the crash involved a Chevy sedan and a semitrailer truck. He said the driver of the sedan, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Lewis said emergency responder crews were able to move the vehicle off the roadway, so he did not believe there was a prolonged closure of any roadways related to the crash. He said he did not have the name or the hometown of the man who was injured.

No other information about the crash was immediately released.