OrderUp delivery service expands to Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

The cyber food court and real-life delivery service OrderUp expanded into Windsor from neighboring communities earlier this month.

“I like Windsor, it’s an awesome town,” said northern Colorado OrderUp franchise owner Jeff Marcus. “I lived there for a little while and there’s definitely limited delivery available there, so people don’t have a lot of choices.”

He hopes he’ll be able to fix that with the expansion of OrderUp into the quickly growing town. It’s the smallest OrderUp market in northern Colorado, dwarfed in sized by the delivery businesses other areas; Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland.

OrderUp is basically an online food court, where people can browse and shop the menus of multiple restaurants, order online and have an OrderUp driver deliver their food right to them.

Windsor’s small size makes it a bit of a challenge to keep a couple of delivery drivers busy all day, but Marcus already has more than a handful of Windsor-area restaurants on board and more coming soon.

“I was a restaurant owner myself for most of my life,” Marcus said. “At the end of the day my goal is to be able to give great service to the customer, the restaurant and the driver. If all three of those work, then we grow and everybody is happy.”

The expansion already has some people excited for the new service in Windsor.

“The Windsor Chamber is very excited to have OrderUp as a chamber member and to have their service available here in Windsor,” said Windsor Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michal Connors. “Our business owners and residents will have a greater selection of menus now available for delivery to their home or business. So many of our business owners are single employee storefronts, so this will allow them the opportunity to have a variety of restaurants delivered to their business, for lunch or dinner, at a low cost.”

The interest of Windsor-area restaurants actually drove the expansion to the budding northern Colorado town, Marcus admits.

Although he’d been eying Windsor for a while, a lot of the restaurants OrderUp already works with — Wing Shack, Subway, McDonald’s, The Boot and Perkins Restaurant and Bakery— asked for the expansion to Windsor.

The local restaurant owners probably pushed Marcus into doing it more than deciding on his own, he said with a chuckle.

About two weeks ago OrderUp started making Windsor deliveries. The company didn’t launch the expansion with a lot of marketing initially, but since then Marcus has been reaching out to local business, trying to get more eateries to join the delivery service.

He’s hoping to get around a dozen restaurants delivering to Windsor.

For context, OrderUp has about 100 restaurants in Fort Collins, 50 in Greeley and 30 in Loveland, he said.

The first couple weeks in Windsor have been a bit slow at times, but Marcus said and the delivery drivers are starting to get steadily busy around the weekends. Hopefully lunch orders to business and schools will start to pick up and keep the weekdays busy to, he said.

“My biggest goal is just connecting the points between Loveland, Fort Collins, Greeley and Windsor,” Marcus said. “I want to keep restaurants and drivers busy bringing food to happy customers.”