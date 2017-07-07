Organizers extend deadline to enter Greeley’s Tointon Gallery for Visual Arts exhibit | MyWindsorNow.com

The application deadline to have works displayed in the city of Greeley's Tointon Gallery for Visual Arts has been extended until 5 p.m. July 10.

The exhibit, 651 10th Ave., provides Weld County artists the opportunity to display their creations for family, friends and the community in the gallery from July 28 through the end of August.

The exhibit is open to all artist, regardless of skill, age or education, provided they are Weld County residents. Submitted art must have been produced in the last two years.

The exhibit kicks off during the City of Greeley Arts Picnic, an event which strives to promote and encourage the arts.

To download an application, go to http://www.greeleyart.com.