— Poudre Fire Authority officials are investigating the cause of an early Saturday morning apartment fire that left one man dead.

Crews were dispatched at 1:58 a.m. to the Cammire condo complex, 2115 W. Plum St. Firefighters searched the second-floor apartment, where they removed the sole occupant at the time of the fire. The man was later declared deceased.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will notify family and release the cause and manner later, according to a release from the fire authority. The man's death is the second fire fatality in the city in about two weeks.

"Our community has experienced multiple tragedies in recent weeks and days," said Poudre Fire Authority Chief Tom DeMint. "These events have a ripple-effect that's wide-reaching. Keep each other close. Don't be afraid to ask for help. And know that we can get through this together."

Fire crews had the fire under control by 2:13 a.m. There was smoke and fire damage throughout the unit, according to the release.

A second person who lived in the unit was not at home during the fire. Poudre Fire Authority's Customer Assistance Response Team responded to the scene. The team helps people displaced by fire by providing support such as finding temporary housing, starting insurance claims and more.