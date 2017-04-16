Our Readers Write for April 16 | MyWindsorNow.com

As Easter approaches and people buy flowers for others or themselves, I would like to alert all cat owners in the area that many lilies can be fatal to cats.

Just chewing on a leaf or getting pollen on their whiskers can cause fatal kidney failure in cats.

The lilies that are toxic to cats include Easter lilies, day lilies, Tiger lilies, and Stargazer lilies. Please, if you purchase or receive flowers for Easter (or any other time of year), make sure that there are no lilies in the bouquet if there are any cats in the household.

Even if you think "the cat won't be able to reach the flowers," remember that cats are tricky and usually find a way to get into anything, so do the safe thing and just don't have lilies in the house.

If you suspect that your cat has gotten into a lily plant, please take the cat immediately to your local veterinarian, because immediate treatment offers the best chance of survival. If you have any questions, please call your veterinarian or go to http://www.noliliesforcats.com.

— Annelise Cummings, DVM,/Windsor