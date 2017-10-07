Participants at safety expo will get one-on-one training for emergency situations

A team from UCHealth EMS will show people how to save their own lives during an emergency situation today in Loveland.

The training will be a part of the 2017 Family Safety & Emergency Preparedness Expo at the Thomas McKee 4H Building at The Ranch in Loveland.

Conducted in a "flash mob" type of format throughout the expo, the safety training will be quick — about 10-15 minutes for each person – and the team hopes to train as many people as possible. Participants will learn bleeding control techniques (through hands-on challenges involving tourniquets and other items) as well as how to evacuate, how to care for themselves and how to care for others.

The safety expo is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Thomas McKee 4H Building at the Ranch in Loveland. This event is free and open to the public and provides all who attend the opportunity to engage in educational classes, stock up on preparedness supplies, learn life-saving skills, win raffle prizes, tour emergency vehicles, enjoy activities with your kids and much more.