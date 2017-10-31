Paths to the Present: History’s Trails

Stories are often lost to the past when there is not someone to carry them to the present.

Other times, history leaves us a trail to follow enabling us to rediscover the events that once occurred.

One such story is that of Otis Shin.

Otis Shin was a train conductor who often traveled through Windsor. Those who knew him described him as a "careful man," until one day in January 1893. The Fort Collins Courier reported the tragic events that unfolded.

Conductor Shin climbed "to the top of a (train) car as it was passing by the (Windsor train) depot when he was struck by the eave of the building and knocked off the car."

Shin was thrown to the ground with his left arm falling onto the tracks. Two train cars passed over his arm.

Doctor McKibben of Windsor rushed Shin to the hospital in Greeley, where his arm was amputated below the elbow.

It is reported Otis Shin "bore the painful operation with considerable fortitude" and is said to have been "getting along exceedingly well" soon after the operation.

The train depot that changed Otis Shin's life is still standing at the Boardwalk Park Museum. In the depot, on the wall of the freight room, the name "Otis Shin" is written, undoubtedly left by Shin himself, perhaps as a testament to the events that once occurred in Windsor in 1893.

— Caitlin Heusser is the Museum Curator for the town of Windsor