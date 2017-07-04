Paths to the Present: Prominent homes of Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

The Porter House is perhaps one of Windsor's most prominent homes. Located on the northeast corner of Main and Sixth Street, this Queen Anne Victorian home seems to catch your eye and greet you as you drive into downtown Windsor.

The home has been referred to as the Porter House after Doctor Frank R. Porter. Porter arrived in Windsor in 1893, and began serving the Windsor community as a physician and pharmacist. He and his wife, Alberta, lived and worked out of his medical office/drug store located at 429 Main St. for their first few years in Windsor.

Construction on their new home began in 1897. The Windsor Leader newspaper noted that the home would be "one of the handsomest dwellings in Windsor", and by February 1898, the finishing touches were being put on "the prettiest house in Northern Colorado."

The beautiful exterior of the home could not mask the unhappiness that lived within for long. Soon after the home was completed Doctor Porter and his wife began taking extended vacations separately. Dr. Porter moved back into his office and by 1900, Alberta formally left her husband and later sued for divorce.

The owner's marital troubles did not deter the Denver Sunday Times from featuring the home in a full-page spread about Windsor in its May 20, 1900, issue.

Doctor Porter remarried in 1906, and moved into the home with his second wife. The couple did not occupy the house for long. They moved from Windsor within a few years.

The residence has changed hands multiple times through the years, but its beauty still endures. Throughout the years this stunning structure has been a home, retail shop, and bed and breakfast.

— Caitlin Heusser is the Museum Curator for the town of Windsor.