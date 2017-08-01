Paths to the Present: Windsor gets connected with early telephone lines | MyWindsorNow.com

Phones are part of our daily lives. We are able to connect instantly with anyone, anywhere, anytime.

In the past, communication was not so simple. Mail took days or weeks, and telegraph messages required the sender to go to a telegraph office to send a message. The telephone enhanced early communication everywhere and Windsor was no exception.

The Poudre Valley Telephone Company, with a capital stock of $5,000, planned to bring telephone lines from Greeley to Eaton, and Greeley to Windsor, Fort Collins, and the north Poudre Canyon. The primary purpose was not for personal communication, but for business. The telephone lines would be used to better manage Northern Colorado's most valuable asset: water.

"With the telephone line in operation and the wire at the mouth of the canyon automatically noted every day, this section of the arid region will be enjoying all the scientific appliances now known in that direction, and the only place, we believe, in the Union that will be so benefited." This was from the Greeley Tribune, May 25, 1893.

Windsor initially had three telephone lines, two were used for water communication located at the No. 2 ditch headgate and No. 2 Reservoir. The third was installed at the Windsor mercantile.

In November 1893, Frank L. Weller, Windsor pioneer and part owner of the Weller-Cobbs Merchandise Company, sent the first telephone message from Windsor to Denver.

Telephone service slowly grew and in 1910, the Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Company leased the building at 217 5th Street, across from the hospital, to house a larger telephone exchange. The exchange remained in use until July 1962, when it became obsolete.

— Caitlin Heusser is the Museum Curator for the town of Windsor.