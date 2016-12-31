Paths to the Present: Windsor’s ice harvest | MyWindsorNow.com

The warm days of summer are long gone and once again Windsor Lake is frozen, just as it has been every winter for decades.

The reservoir’s water enabled local farmers to irrigate their fields during the summer, but surprisingly once the harvest was over and winter set in, the lake did not cease to contribute to the commerce of the town.

In a time when mechanical refrigeration was nonexistent, ice was a precious commodity. Windsor Lake, known as Lake Hollister until 1907, became the site of a plentiful ice business in the early 1880s.

By 1886, over 2,000 tons of ice from Lake Hollister had been sent to Denver and used to refrigerate railcars for the Union Pacific Railroad.

According to the Fort Collins Courier in January 1891:

“Everybody in town and country is cutting and hauling ice. No danger of an ice famine this year. Lake Hollister is alive with men these days, sawing the congealed waters of the lake into blocks ready for hauling, and teams are coming and going all the time. The Lake Supply Co. have a force of men and teams loading cars with ice for the Union Pacific railroad. They commenced last Thursday evening and have already loaded fifty-five railroad cars. Their contract calls for 6,200 tons, which they can easily fill. The ice is in excellent condition and the days are pleasant so that no one suffers with cold while handling the icy product.”

Lake Hollister remained an important source of ice until 1900, after which mechanically produced ice rendered the winter harvest unnecessary.

— Caitlin Heusser is the museum curator for the town of Windsor.