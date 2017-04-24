Pathways hosts gathering to remember students who have died | MyWindsorNow.com

Pathways for Grief and Loss – along with 3 Hopeful Hearts and Community Grief Center – invites residents to Gathering of Hope: Remembering Students at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, at Colorado Youth Outdoors/Swift Ponds, 4927 E. County Road 36, in Fort Collins.

The event will gather students, teachers and residents to remember and honor youth who have died in the northern Colorado community, according to a news release. Students can create personal luminaries to light up the ponds in honor of a loved one. The SEERS will perform from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and there will be light refreshments, the release stated.

The event is free and open to all. No registration is required. For more information, call (970) 430-6136 or go to http://www.pathways-care.org, http://www.3hopefulhearts.com, or http://www.communitygriefcenter.org.