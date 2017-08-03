Pawnee National Grassland seeking volunteers for Ault office | MyWindsorNow.com

The Pawnee National Grassland officials are looking for part-time volunteers for their Ault office.

Volunteers would answer phones, assist visitors, update information and perform clerical tasks like filing and copying. Computer knowledge is preferred, but there will be training.

Scheduling is flexible and volunteers could work as little as one day per week. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact Erin Wickliff at (970) 834-9273 or pngvis@fs.fed.us if interested.