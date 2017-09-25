PDC Energy pays $210 million for Bayswater acreage in Weld County

PDC Energy is the third largest oil an gas exploration company operation in the Weld County oil patch. The company reports it produces the 88,078 barrels of oil equivalent (crude, natural gas, and natural gas liquids) per day. The company plans to operate three rigs in the fourth quarter, spending $450 million total capital projects in Weld County for the year.

The third largest oil and gas exploration company operating in Weld County just got a little bigger.

Denver-based PDC Energy on Monday announced it acquired assets from Denver-based Bayswater Exploration & Production and traded assets with an unnamed company to increase its 95,500-acre stronghold in Weld.

The deal with Bayswater was for 8,300 acres for $210 million in cash, subject to "post-closing adjustments," according to a news release. The company also traded 12,100 acres of its northern Weld assets in exchange for 11,700 acres, which does not include wells or facilities, according to company documents. The company it traded with was not named.

Both the acquisition and the acreage trade are located in the core Wattenberg field in Weld and result in two newly consolidated acreage positions known as the Prairie Area, which is in northwestern Weld and the Plains Area, in southcentral Weld, the release stated. PDC anticipates these two new consolidated areas, along with its existing Kersey area, to be the primary focus of its ongoing development efforts, the release stated.

"These strategic business development initiatives offer PDC a great opportunity to not only drill more extended-reach lateral wells but add to our existing inventory of highly economic projects in the Core Wattenberg Field," President and CEO Bart Brookman said. "As we have experienced first-hand in our Kersey area, there are significant capital and operational efficiencies, reduced surface impacts and incremental value created through consolidated acreage positions."

The acquisition consists of approximately 8,300 net acres with current net production of approximately 2,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which approximately 60 percent is crude oil, the release stated. PDC officials estimated the acquisition will add an incremental 240 gross drilling locations, as well as increase the working interests in nearly 60 existing PDC locations, according to the release. Also included are 30 operated drilled uncompleted wells, the release stated.

Closing on both transaction is expected later this year, the release stated.