 Photo story: 2017 Oktobrewfest continues today | MyWindsorNow.com

Photo story: 2017 Oktobrewfest continues today

Joshua Polson
jpolson@greeleytribune.com

Matt St. Martin looks down at the beer he ordered Friday from Wiley Roots Brewing Company during Oktobrewfest in Lincoln Park in downtown Greeley. St. Martin was among hundreds attending the first day of the event. The festival continues with beers from local and regional breweries today at 11 a.m.

Go back to article